Marlin E. Koppenhaver, 95, formerly of Sacramento, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Green Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Pitman.
He was born on April 22, 1923, in Berrysburg, a son of the late Jonathan and Vera Hornberger Koppenhaver.
He attended Berrysburg schools up until the 10th grade. He served in the Army during World War II, attaining the rank of Tec 4, as an automobile mechanic and truck driver. As part of the European-African-Mid East Campaign, Marlin was on Omaha Beach at the battle of Normandy.
After the war, Marlin returned home and was an auto mechanic for Klinger's Chevrolet, Sacramento, until his retirement.
He was a member of F&AM Valley Lodge 797, and served as tyler for more than 35 years, the Harrisburg Consistory, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Millersburg Forrest, and a former member of the Pillow Fire Company for more than 50 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma W. Straub Koppenhaver, who died in 1991.
He is survived by a son, Richard E. Koppenhaver, and grandchildren, Rachel, April and Simon Koppenhaver.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Bruner of the St. John's Lutheran "Hill Church," Berrysburg, officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be made in St. John's Cemetery, Berrysburg. Memorial contributions can be made to the F&AM Valley Lodge 797, 1021 W. Maple St., Valley View, PA 17983. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
