Marlin E. "Huntz" Neumeister Sr., 81, of Market Street, Ashland, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, at his residence.
Born June 8, 1938, in Barry Township, he was a son of the late Irvin and Martha Schucker Neumeister.
He attended the former Hegins Township High School, and was a veteran of the Army, serving in the Army National Guard prior to the Vietnam conflict. Huntz was a lifelong coal miner, working with his father in area mines, and later with the Jeddo Highland Coal Co., Hazleton, and retiring from the Blaschak Coal Co., Mahanoy City, in 2007.
Preceding him in death were twin children, Peter and Paul; brothers, Bruce, Ken and Frank; sisters, Arlene Klinger and Barbara Buhl; a great-grandson, Colton Yeager.
Survivors are wife, Mary Lou Neumeister; daughter, Diane, wife of Richard Yeager, Fountain Springs; brother, Walter Neumeister, Lavelle; son, Marlin Neumeister Jr. and his wife, Gayle, Coal Township; sister, Gloria, wife of Bradley Ludwig, Niceville, Fla.; sister, Carol Gahres, Weishample; sister-in-law, Janice Neumeister, Weishample; sister-in-law, Patricia Neumeister, Forestville; grandchildren, Richard J. Yeager, Brandon Neumeister and his wife, Ashley, and Justin Neumeister; great-grandchildren, Connor Yeager, Ayden Neumeister and Hunter Neumeister.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be the Rev. David G. Herberling, pastor of First United Methodist Presbyterian Church, Ashland. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 21, 2019