|
|
Marlys "Molly" Jones, 89, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, at Broad Mountain Health & Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Born Oct. 1, 1930, in Waterloo, Iowa, she was a daughter of the late Emma (Buchan) and Oscar Loeb.
She was the widow of Daniel C. Jones.
She was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Schuylkill Haven. She was formerly employed by Walk-In Shoe Co. and also part-time at Haven Pizza and Boyer's Deli. She later worked full time at Holy Family Assisted Living, until the age of 80. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
Molly's favorite hobbies were shopping, concerts, bingo, bowling, visiting casinos and family trips to Dollywood and Myrtle Beach.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Ames, Arthur Loeb and Loris Loeb.
Molly is survived by two daughters, Sandra, wife of John Houck, South Carolina, and Cheryl, wife of Edward Sirianni, Schuylkill Haven; a son, Monte, husband of Jean (Runkle), Schuylkill Haven. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Kristian Houck, Colorado, and Jeffrey Zemencik, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Gavin Zemencik, Maryland; sister, Edith Breidigan, Pine Grove; nieces and nephews; granddog, Bear.
A private interment will be held at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. A memorial service at Jerusalem Lutheran Church will be held at a later date. To extend condolences, visit ?www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.? Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Homes Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 20, 2020