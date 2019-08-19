|
Martha A. Steficek, 90, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, at Providence Place.
Born in Saint Clair, Jan. 13, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Sophia and Stefan Ciulkowski.
She was the widow of Michael T. Steficik.
She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Church, Saint Clair, Frackville Elks and Saint Clair Old Timers.
Martha was employed by various local textile factories.
In addition to her husband, Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Edward, and sisters, Irene and Sophie.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Carol McDonald, wife of David, Pottsville; granddaughter, Laura Prego, wife of Brandon, Orefield; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Aubrey Prego; sisters, Helen and Jen; brother, Stephan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Clare of Assisi Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Saint Clair. To send condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
