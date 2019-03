Martha Ann DeAndrea, 77, of Drums, and formerly of Pottsville, passed away Saturday afternoon at her residence.Born in Pottsville, Oct. 3, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ferris Sam.She was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School.Martha Ann was a member of Good Shepherd Church, Conyngham.She worked as a cook at McDonald's for 17 years, retiring in 2009.In addition to her parents, Martha Ann was preceded in death by brothers, Tony and Billy.She is survived by her daughter, Angela R. DeAndrea, of Drums; son, Tony J. Riccio, husband of Annmarie, of Llewellyn; grandson, Kaine Dougal; brothers, Joseph Sam, of Long Island, N.Y., Richard Sam, of Easton; sister, Rosalie Vanderham, of Lakewood, N.J.; nieces and nephews.Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com Sign the guest book at