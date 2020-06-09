Home

P. Dean Homer Funeral Home - Dushore
206 Water Street
Dushore, PA 18614
(570) 928-8163
Martha Bryson Switzer Obituary
Martha Bryson Switzer, 73, of Eagles Mere, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at RiverWoods Retirement Community, Lewisburg.

A service will be announced in the future. Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Eagles Mere Museum, P.O. Box 276, Eagles Mere, PA 17731. Arrangements are under the direction of P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA. To send condolences or sign the e-guest book, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 9, 2020
