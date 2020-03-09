|
|
Martha D. Wasser, 85, of Minersville, passed away peacefully March 7, 2020, at The Meadows at York Terrace, Pottsville, in the hands of the Lord with her loving family by her side.
Martha was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Minersville, a daughter of John and Mary Fedeles-Keitsock and stepdaughter of late Michael Marencin, of Freeland.
She was a 1952 graduate of Reilly Township High School. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church Minersville.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Albert Wasser; brother, John Keitsock Jr.
She is survived by sister, Dorothy Hatter and husband, Randall; brother, Emil Keitsock and wife, Mary. She is survived by Gary Wasser Sr. and wife, Gladys, Kevin Wasser and companion, Brenda and William Wasser and wife, Dee; grandchildren, Gary Wasser Jr. and wife, Stephanie, Janelle Winowich and husband, Jake, Jeremy Wasser and wife, Brittany, Kyle Wasser and wife, Tiffany, Samantha Roshannon, Sheila and Shelley Wasser; three great-grandchildren, Keagan, Cooper and Axel; nieces and nephews.
Martha was active in her community, church, Cub Scouts and Minersville Little League. When not with family, she spent a great deal of her time as an active member of Coal Cracker Association for 25 years, and was an avid polka dancer. She also was an active member of American Legion Auxiliary for several years.
She had a great love of travel, cooking and was known for her famous potato salad. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
The Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Gregory J. Noga as celebrant. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Additional visitation will be held from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 9, 2020