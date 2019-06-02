Martha K. Golca, 81, of Pottsville, passed away Friday evening at The Meadows at York Terrace, Pottsville.



Born in Pottsville, Sept. 11, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Alex and Mary Kerezsi Kaplar.



She was a 1955 graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School, where she was the class salutatorian.



Martha was a member of St. Michael The Archangel, Minersville, where she belonged to the Ladies Guild. She was a former member of St. Peter and Paul's Church, Saint Clair, and Mary Queen of Peace, Pottsville.



She worked at the Yorkville Branch of Pennsylvania National Bank and retired as a real estate agent with Frank Gownley Realtors.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, who was killed in WWII, and William; sisters, Elizabeth Parobek and Mary Ann Albo. She was the last living member of her immediate family.



Martha is survived by her husband, Edward, to whom she was married 54 years; niece, Kimberly Miller, of Orwigsburg; nephews, Scott Parobek, of Schuylkill Haven, Jeff Albo, of Pottsville, Vince Albo, of Calif., and Joseph Parobek, of Hegins; great-nieces and -nephews, Alex Miller, Zachary, Nicholas, Justin and Andrew Parobek, and Mariella and Bianca Albo.



A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in Martha's memory be sent to St. Michael The Archangel, 538 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954, or a church of your choice. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary