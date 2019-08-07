Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Schuylkill Haven Church of the Nazarene
220 W. Main St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Frey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Lucille Frey


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Lucille Frey Obituary
Martha Lucille Frey, 95, of Schuylkill Haven, went home to her Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Lucille was born Dec. 15, 1923, in West Nanticoke, a daughter of William and Martha Haas Weaver.

A 1941 graduate of Harter High School, she completed her R.N. training at Wyoming Valley Homeopathic Hospital, Wilkes Barre, in 1945. She married Carl L. Frey, of Wilkes-Barre, on Nov. 16, 1945.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Carl; daughter, Lucille; granddaughter, Martha.

Surviving her are two daughters, Esther, of Mount Dora, Fla., and Susan (Mark) Wagner, of Bechtelsville; a son, Barry (Shirley) Frey, of Schuylkill Haven; 18 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren. Her fourth great-great-grandchild is expected in October.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Schuylkill Haven Church of the Nazarene, 220 W. Main St.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.