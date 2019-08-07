|
|
Martha Lucille Frey, 95, of Schuylkill Haven, went home to her Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Lucille was born Dec. 15, 1923, in West Nanticoke, a daughter of William and Martha Haas Weaver.
A 1941 graduate of Harter High School, she completed her R.N. training at Wyoming Valley Homeopathic Hospital, Wilkes Barre, in 1945. She married Carl L. Frey, of Wilkes-Barre, on Nov. 16, 1945.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Carl; daughter, Lucille; granddaughter, Martha.
Surviving her are two daughters, Esther, of Mount Dora, Fla., and Susan (Mark) Wagner, of Bechtelsville; a son, Barry (Shirley) Frey, of Schuylkill Haven; 18 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren. Her fourth great-great-grandchild is expected in October.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Schuylkill Haven Church of the Nazarene, 220 W. Main St.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 7, 2019