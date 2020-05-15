|
Martha M. Rautzhan, 92, of Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, formerly of Mill Creek, passed away Wednesday, May 13, at Seton Manor.
Martha was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Schuylkill Haven, a daughter of the late Florence (Dallago) and George Sterner.
She was the widow of William Rautzhan, who died in 2005.
Martha was co-owner and cook with her husband, Bill Rautzhan, at Rautzhan's Tavern, Mill Creek, and also had her own beauty shop, Haven Fair Lawn.
She enjoyed playing bingo, especially at Goodwill Hose Company, Cressona. Her family referred to her as the Bingo Queen.
Martha was the last member of her immediate family. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, William Jr. and Lance, and a great-grandson, Elias Gonzalez.
Martha is survived by two sons, Brian, husband of Terry Rautzhan, of Pottsville, and Gregory, husband of Denise Rautzhan, of Orwigsburg; eight grandchildren, Lance Rautzhan, Jamie Clemas, Amy Rautzhan, Leslie Rautzhan Murray, Morgan Rautzhan, Alex Rautzhan, Gregory Rautzhan Jr. and Andrew Rautzhan; six great-grandchildren, Ryan Clemas, Landon Clemas, Keegan Murray, Tristan Murray, Anthony Gonzalez and Amari Gonzalez; two daughters-in-law, Kendal Rautzhan, of Lewisburg, and Crystal Rautzhan, of Myrtle Beach.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 16, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik. Interment will be in St. Ambrose Cemetery. The family requests donations to Seton Manor Activity Fund, 1000 Seton Drive, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com to send condolences.
