Martin F. Mack, 73, of Frackville, passed away Wednesday morning at his residence, with his wife by his side.
Born in Lost Creek, July 9, 1945, he was a son of the late Martin and Nellie Gannon Mack. He was a graduate of the Shenandoah Catholic High School.
Martin worked as a carpenter for several companies out of the Carpenters Local Union 76.
He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville.
He was a former fire chief of the Altamont Fire Company and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and John Mack.
Martin is survived by his wife, to whom he was married 49 years, Bernadette M. Terefinko Mack, a daughter, Denise Kufro and her husband, Christopher, a granddaughter, Taylor Kufro, all of Frackville; several nieces and nephews.
Religious services will be held at the convenience of the family. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 16, 2019