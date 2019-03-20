Martin J. Purcell Sr., 59, of Pottsville, formerly of Branchdale, passed away Sunday, March 17, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin J. Purcell Sr..
Martin was born in Pottsville, July 18, 1959, a son of the late Dorothy Carroll and Francis V. Purcell Jr.
He was the husband of Theresa A. Schultz Purcell.
He was employed as an automotive mechanic and recently with HBC, Highridge. Marty was a social member of Branchdale Citizens Fire Company and the West End Fire Company. Marty was an avid fan of NASCAR, primarily Dale Earnhardt and Jimmy Johnson, and the Dallas Cowboys. His favorite pastimes were playing pool and shooting darts.
Marty is survived by his wife, Theresa "Terri" Schultz Purcell; three sons, Nicholas Purcell, Martin J. Purcell Jr. and Joshua Purcell. He is also survived by his sisters, Kim Hernley and Mary Leone Davis; three brothers, Francis V. "Frannie" Purcell III, Mark Purcell and Lewie Purcell; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
All are invited to attend a visitation with calling hours from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, Theresa A. Purcell, 411 Market Square, Pottsville, PA 17901. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 20, 2019