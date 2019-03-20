Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin J. Purcell Sr.. View Sign





Martin was born in Pottsville, July 18, 1959, a son of the late Dorothy Carroll and Francis V. Purcell Jr.



He was the husband of Theresa A. Schultz Purcell.



He was employed as an automotive mechanic and recently with HBC, Highridge. Marty was a social member of Branchdale Citizens Fire Company and the West End Fire Company. Marty was an avid fan of NASCAR, primarily Dale Earnhardt and Jimmy Johnson, and the Dallas Cowboys. His favorite pastimes were playing pool and shooting darts.



Marty is survived by his wife, Theresa "Terri" Schultz Purcell; three sons, Nicholas Purcell, Martin J. Purcell Jr. and Joshua Purcell. He is also survived by his sisters, Kim Hernley and Mary Leone Davis; three brothers, Francis V. "Frannie" Purcell III, Mark Purcell and Lewie Purcell; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



All are invited to attend a visitation with calling hours from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, Theresa A. Purcell, 411 Market Square, Pottsville, PA 17901. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Martin J. Purcell Sr., 59, of Pottsville, formerly of Branchdale, passed away Sunday, March 17, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.Martin was born in Pottsville, July 18, 1959, a son of the late Dorothy Carroll and Francis V. Purcell Jr.He was the husband of Theresa A. Schultz Purcell.He was employed as an automotive mechanic and recently with HBC, Highridge. Marty was a social member of Branchdale Citizens Fire Company and the West End Fire Company. Marty was an avid fan of NASCAR, primarily Dale Earnhardt and Jimmy Johnson, and the Dallas Cowboys. His favorite pastimes were playing pool and shooting darts.Marty is survived by his wife, Theresa "Terri" Schultz Purcell; three sons, Nicholas Purcell, Martin J. Purcell Jr. and Joshua Purcell. He is also survived by his sisters, Kim Hernley and Mary Leone Davis; three brothers, Francis V. "Frannie" Purcell III, Mark Purcell and Lewie Purcell; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.All are invited to attend a visitation with calling hours from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, Theresa A. Purcell, 411 Market Square, Pottsville, PA 17901. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close