Martin J. Purcell Sr., 59, of Pottsville, formerly of Branchdale, passed away Sunday, March 17, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Marty was an avid fan of NASCAR. His favorite driver was Darrell Waltrip.
All are invited to attend a visitation with calling hours from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 21, 2019