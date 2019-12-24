|
Martin J. Skrobak, 72, of Saint Clair, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at home, which was the same home he was born in.
He was born Oct. 29, 1947. He was a son of the late Wendel and Sophie (Fitzek) Skrobak.
Martin was a graduate of Saint Clair High School.
He worked for D&S Roofing and later as part owner of Skrobak and Shoopack Roofing and Siding.
He was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, where he loved working in the church and the hall. He was currently a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
He served in the Army, where he was stationed in Korea. He was a lifetime member of the Rainbow Hose Company in Wadesville. He was a number one fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles. In 2000, he visited Slovakia to trace his family roots and met many members of the Skrobak family. It was a trip of a lifetime.
Martin was preceded in death by four brothers, Wendell, John, Adam and Joseph Skrobak; three sisters, Mary Goblick, Margaret Keenan and Ann Davenport.
He is survived by a brother, Paul Skrobak, husband of Lucy, of Palo Alto; sisters, Rosalie Brennan, of Schoentown, Sophie Gwin, of Saint Clair; brother-in-law, Robert Davenport, of Mar Lin; two special nephews, Brian Brennan and State Trooper Bret McGrath; three special nieces, Tina Lipshaw, Lori Skrobak and Cindy McGrath; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser, officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair. Interment with military honors will be held at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Cemetery, Saint Clair. In honor of Marty's buddy, Petey, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hillside SPCA. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 24, 2019