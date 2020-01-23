|
|
Marvin D. Reichert, 88, of Orwigsburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, at his residence with family by his side.
Marvin was born in Auburn, on Dec. 16, 1931, a son of the late Ida (Reichert) and George Reichert Sr.
He was the husband of Elaine May (Fritz) Reichert. They were married on June 19, 1954.
Marvin was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill, Auburn. He would spend time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, attending many different functions whether it was babysitting when they were little or attending school functions, going to softball games and family events. He also enjoyed going to car races to watch his nephews race and help repair the cars. Marvin also loved hunting and fishing with his nephews.
He was employed as a mill operator at Reneer Films, in Auburn, and also worked for Zulick Shoe Factory. After his retirement Marvin enjoyed doing landscaping for a local business and friends. He was a member of the Auburn Game & Fish, Landingville Fire Company and a hunting club in Clinton County.
He was predeceased by sisters, Helen Fatkin, Georgine Palerino and his brother, George Reichert Jr.
In addition to his wife Elaine, of 65 years, Marvin is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Marshall.
Marvin is also survived by granddaughters, Tiffany Marshall and Cigi Blankenhorn; his great-granddaughter, Paige Blankenhorn; two brothers, Franklin and Vincent Reichert; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. is honored to be serving Marvin's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Auburn Game & Fish, PO Box 72, Auburn, PA 17922 or St. Paul's UCC, 1235 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 23, 2020