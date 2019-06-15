Marvin E. "Elmer" Geist, 91, of Hegins, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Tremont Health & Rehabilitation Center.



He was born on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 1927, in Hegins, a son of the late Arthur and Laura Kessler Geist.



He served in the Army during World War II. He was a coal miner for area coal mines and had worked for PennDOT for eight years. He was of the Protestant faith.



He was a member of American Legion Post 575 and VFW Post 8237, both of Valley View, the former Valley View Fire Company, Hegins Fire Company, and the Valley View Gun Club. He also volunteered as grass mower for the Hegins Park for over 40 years. Marvin was a die hard Phillies fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James M. Geist; two brothers, Walter Geist and Clyde Geist; and a sister, Eleanor Reinoehl.



He is survived by his wife, Betty M. Dunkelberger Geist, to whom he was married for 70 years. He is also survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Willier and her husband, Larry, of Hegins, and Debra L. Buffington and her husband, Charles, of Hegins; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; two brothers, Arnold Geist, of Hegins, and Ronald Geist, of Hummelstown; a sister, Lorraine Schwalm, of Harrisburg; and several nieces and nephews.



As per Marvin's wishes, there will be no services.Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements.Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.



