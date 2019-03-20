Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Brennan. View Sign





Mary was born in Dowdentown, March 29, 1927, a daughter of the late Mary Ofsharick and Frank Melnick.



She was the widow of Joseph Brennan.



She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel and the former St. Vincent de Paul Church, Minersville. She was formerly employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry.



In addition to her parents and her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ellen, who died 1979, as well as other siblings.



Mary is survived by a daughter, Patricia Buchanan, of Robesonia; a sister, Helen Melusky; a brother, Stephen Melnick. She is also survived by three grandsons, George, Joseph and David.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel, Minersville, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. All are invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel. Interment will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.



