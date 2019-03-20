Mary A. Brennan

Mary A. Brennan, 91, of Minersville, passed away Sunday, March 17, at Schuylkill Center.

Mary was born in Dowdentown, March 29, 1927, a daughter of the late Mary Ofsharick and Frank Melnick.

She was the widow of Joseph Brennan.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel and the former St. Vincent de Paul Church, Minersville. She was formerly employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ellen, who died 1979, as well as other siblings.

Mary is survived by a daughter, Patricia Buchanan, of Robesonia; a sister, Helen Melusky; a brother, Stephen Melnick. She is also survived by three grandsons, George, Joseph and David.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel, Minersville, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. All are invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel. Interment will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
