Mary A. Brennan, 91, of Minersville, passed away Sunday, March 17, at Schuylkill Center.
Mary was born in Dowdentown, March 29, 1927, a daughter of the late Mary Ofsharick and Frank Melnick.
She was the widow of Joseph Brennan.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel and the former St. Vincent de Paul Church, Minersville. She was formerly employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ellen, who died 1979, as well as other siblings.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Patricia Buchanan, of Robesonia; a sister, Helen Melusky; a brother, Stephen Melnick. She is also survived by three grandsons, George, Joseph and David.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel, Minersville, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. All are invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel. Interment will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
