|
|
Mary A. Guidas, 82, of Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Carolyn's House, Harrisburg.
Born July 9, 1937, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Carmine and Alice Monti Natale.
She was a 1956 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of Most Blessed Trinity Parish, Tremont.
Mary was a short order cook for Schwalm's Restaurant and retired in July 2018.
Preceding her in death were her husband, George J. Guidas Sr.; a granddaughter, Tamara Guidas; a son-in-law, Blake Lutz; six brothers, Dominick, Joseph, Nicholas, James, Frank and Robert Natale; six sisters, Stiffanie Kutz, Carmela Graeff, Frances Schwalm, Fiora Clark, Lucy Klinger and Barbara Natale.
Surviving are two sons, Andrew and wife, June Guidas, and George J. Guidas Jr.; three daughters, Therese and husband, Terry Freeman, Frances and husband, Sam Haldeman, and Mary Dot Lutz, all of Pine Grove; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Mary, Angela, Katrina, Bethany, Melanie, Cameron and Gabrielle; six great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexis, Layla, Jett, Wyatt and Bristol; a brother, Anthony Natale, of Summit Station.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, with Father Paul Rothermel officiating. There will be a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at the church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Tremont. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to either Hospice of Central Pa. for Carolyn's House, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18157, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019