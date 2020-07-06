|
|
Mary A. Wargo, 86, of Mahanoy City, died Thursday at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Shenandoah.
Born at the former Locust Mountain Hospital, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Klipola) Makar Sr.
She was educated in Mahanoy City schools and worked in the local garment factories, having last worked for Morgan Knitting Mills in Hometown.
She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, and the Sodality of the former Assumption BVM Church.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Robert "Bob" Wargo; a brother, Andrew Makar Jr.; a sister, Helen Forgotch.
She is survived by nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend religious and graveside services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. The Rev. Fred T. Crawford will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's name to St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 614 W. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, PA 17948, or Christ Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 4, Mahanoy City, PA 17948, would be appreciated by the family. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 6, 2020