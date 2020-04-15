|
Mary A. Wascavage, 95, of Pottsville, formerly of Middleport, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
She was born March 17, 1925, in Tuscarora. Mary was a daughter of the late John Sopko and Mary (Tarconish) Sopko.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent F. Wascavage, who passed away in 1973. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Wascavage, and a niece, Sharon Wascavage.
She was a member of the former Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, and currently a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia. She belonged to Middleport American Legion Auxiliary Post 144.
She is survived by a nephew, David Wascavage, husband of Elsie, of Allentown, and a great-niece, Sarah Wascavage, of Allentown.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 17, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald Minner, officiating. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 15, 2020