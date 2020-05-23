|
|
Mary Ann Androshick, 73, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Health Network-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Jan. 15, 1947, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Helen Donlin.
She graduated from Saint Clair High School in 1964. Mary Ann worked as a law office secretary until her retirement.
Mary Ann will be missed dearly by her loving husband, Paul Androshick; sons, Eric, Randy and Paul; daughter-in-law, Andrea; granddaughters, Caitlin and Allison.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Saint Clair.
Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, going on road trips with her husband, watching Philadelphia sports teams and reading.
Services will be private for immediate family. Any donations in her memory can be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
