Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Androshick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Androshick


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Androshick Obituary
Mary Ann Androshick, 73, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Health Network-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born Jan. 15, 1947, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Helen Donlin.

She graduated from Saint Clair High School in 1964. Mary Ann worked as a law office secretary until her retirement.

Mary Ann will be missed dearly by her loving husband, Paul Androshick; sons, Eric, Randy and Paul; daughter-in-law, Andrea; granddaughters, Caitlin and Allison.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Saint Clair.

Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, going on road trips with her husband, watching Philadelphia sports teams and reading.

Services will be private for immediate family. Any donations in her memory can be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -