Mary Ann Androshick, 73, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
A public calling hour will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. There will be CDC protocols in place. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Any donations in her memory can be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 24, 2020