Mary Ann Bartlett, 74, formerly of Lavelle, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, at Mount Carmel Nursing Center, Mount Carmel.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Marion Neiswinter Amentler.
She was a graduate of Bethpage High School, Long Island, N.Y., Class of 1964. Following high school, she served during the Vietnam Conflict with the Navy at the U.S. Naval Station, Washington, D.C. She was employed as a sewing machine operator for Hollander Sleep Products, Frackville, until her retirement.
She is survived by brother, Frances Amentler, Ocala, Fla.; son, Clifford Bartlett, Mich.; granddaughter, Tiffany Bartlett, Mich.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a graveside funeral service with military honors at 11 a.m. Friday in the Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Officiating will be the Rev. Jeff Merwine, pastor of Trinity Evangelical Church, Frackville. For more information, visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 10, 2019