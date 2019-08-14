|
|
Mary Ann Daubert, 92, of Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 14, 1927, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Beulah Owens Brommer.
She was a graduate of Pine Grove High School, a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, and former Mary E. Moore Chapter No. 372 OES.
Mary Ann worked as a Floor lady for C&W, and Fox Knapp Manufacturing, in Pine Grove.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Gerald Daubert; son, Richard Daubert; sister, Thelma Clements; two brothers, Russell Brommer and Clarence Brommer.
Surviving are a son, David and wife, Cecelia Daubert, of Pine Grove; granddaughter, Eliza Daubert Gifford and husband, Kevin, of Mebane, N.C.; sister, Jane Brommer, of Pine Grove; two brothers, Owen "Mike" Brommer, of Pine Grove, and James Brommer, of Mechanicsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the church. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
