Mary Ann Morgan, 72, of Oakland Avenue, Ashland, passed away Sunday evening surrounded by her family at her residence.
Born March 21, 1947, in Fountain Springs, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Anna Mae Barber Tophoney.
She was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, Class of 1966, and was employed as a certified nursing assistant for Broad Mountain Manor, Frackville, retiring in 1987. Mary Ann was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, now St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Lloyd W. Morgan, passing November of 2012.
Survivors are daughters, Tina Hartz, of Ashland, Susan, wife of Charles Mekosh, of Atlas; brother, Anthony Tophoney and his wife, Jennifer, of Northampton; sister, Frances, wife of Albert Hatzel, of Beury's Grove; grandchildren, Eric Hartz Jr., Mike Fishburn Jr., and Charles Mekosh Jr.; fur babies, Harley, Josie and Jessie.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 10:30 a.m. April 25 in the new St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ashland. Officiating will be the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 1, 2020