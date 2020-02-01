Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Ashland, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Morgan


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Morgan Obituary
Mary Ann Morgan, 72, of Oakland Avenue, Ashland, passed away Sunday evening surrounded by her family at her residence.

Born March 21, 1947, in Fountain Springs, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Anna Mae Barber Tophoney.

She was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, Class of 1966, and was employed as a certified nursing assistant for Broad Mountain Manor, Frackville, retiring in 1987. Mary Ann was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, now St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Lloyd W. Morgan, passing November of 2012.

Survivors are daughters, Tina Hartz, of Ashland, Susan, wife of Charles Mekosh, of Atlas; brother, Anthony Tophoney and his wife, Jennifer, of Northampton; sister, Frances, wife of Albert Hatzel, of Beury's Grove; grandchildren, Eric Hartz Jr., Mike Fishburn Jr., and Charles Mekosh Jr.; fur babies, Harley, Josie and Jessie.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 10:30 a.m. April 25 in the new St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ashland. Officiating will be the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -