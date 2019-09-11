Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
Ashland, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Perchinski-Dougal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Perchinski-Dougal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Perchinski-Dougal Obituary
Mary Ann Perchinski-Dougal, 53, of Ashland, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Ashland.

Born Oct. 20, 1965, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Janet (Hubler) Perchinski.

Mary Ann graduated from North Schuylkill High School. She worked as a cook at the Mineshaft Cafe.

Mary Ann is survived by a son and daughter, Robert McManus and Fae McManus; sister, Anna Bucher; brothers, Walter Perchinski and John Perchinski; grandchildren, Olivia, Ashton and Aiden Clews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III is supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now