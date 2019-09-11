|
Mary Ann Perchinski-Dougal, 53, of Ashland, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Ashland.
Born Oct. 20, 1965, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Janet (Hubler) Perchinski.
Mary Ann graduated from North Schuylkill High School. She worked as a cook at the Mineshaft Cafe.
Mary Ann is survived by a son and daughter, Robert McManus and Fae McManus; sister, Anna Bucher; brothers, Walter Perchinski and John Perchinski; grandchildren, Olivia, Ashton and Aiden Clews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III is supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
