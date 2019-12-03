Home

Mary Anne Genovese, 76, of Minersville, passed away Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late James and Sophie Dudash Genovese.

She was a graduate of Minersville High School. She was a member of the former St. Barbara Church, Minersville, and a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. She was a retired garment worker, having worked in the local garment industry.

She is survived by a brother, Vincent and his wife, Geraldine, of Minersville; a nephew, Dr. Jason Genovese and family, of Bloomsburg; nieces, Jennifer Connors and family, of Robesonia, and Jody Kensey and family, of Syracuse N.Y.; cousins.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family. The family would prefer remembrances of Mary Ann in the form of contributions to Minersville Public Library, 220 S. Fourth St., Minersville, PA 17954. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Mary Ann's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
