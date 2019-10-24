|
Mary B. "Jetta" Cooper, 83, of Minersville, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
Jetta was born in Pottsville, Aug. 25, 1936, a daughter of the late Celeste M. (Kimmel) and J. Francis Reynolds.
She was the widow of Michael T. Cooper.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville. She was formally employed as a secretary in the guidance department at Minersville Area School District.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Michael, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joan Reynolds-Brown and Kathleen MacCready; a brother, Dr. Francis J. Reynolds.
Jetta is survived by a daughter, Nichole M., wife of Joseph Cuttitta; a son, Sean T. Cooper; a brother, Richard Reynolds. She is also survived by her grandsons, Michael and Tony Cuttitta and Cole Barnes; nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment shall be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Minersville Fifth Quarter Club. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 24, 2019