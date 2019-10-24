Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. "Jetta" Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary B. "Jetta" Cooper Obituary
Mary B. "Jetta" Cooper, 83, of Minersville, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.

Jetta was born in Pottsville, Aug. 25, 1936, a daughter of the late Celeste M. (Kimmel) and J. Francis Reynolds.

She was the widow of Michael T. Cooper.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville. She was formally employed as a secretary in the guidance department at Minersville Area School District.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Michael, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joan Reynolds-Brown and Kathleen MacCready; a brother, Dr. Francis J. Reynolds.

Jetta is survived by a daughter, Nichole M., wife of Joseph Cuttitta; a son, Sean T. Cooper; a brother, Richard Reynolds. She is also survived by her grandsons, Michael and Tony Cuttitta and Cole Barnes; nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment shall be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Minersville Fifth Quarter Club. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now