Mary Beth Hysock Barlow, 59, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday at her residence.
Born in Ashland, Dec. 13, 1959, she was a daughter of the late John and Martha Mehalick Barlow.
She was a graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School.
Mary Beth loved the outdoors, especially picking mushrooms and berries. Her family enjoyed the many meals and treats she prepared for them as she was an avid cook and baker. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing arts and crafts.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Walter "Butch" Barlow.
Surviving are three daughters, Brandy Barlow, of Shenandoah, Trisha Miller and her husband, Troy, of Lykens, and Tara Barlow, of Shenandoah; two sons, Jeremy Barlow and his fiancée, Alli Caulfield, of Kulpmont, and Austin Barlow, of Frackville; four grandchildren, Aliza, Gabrielle, Brianna and Chase; three sisters, Cheryl Hysock, of Shenandoah, Patricia Alshefski and her husband, Joseph, of Zion Grove, and Cynthia L. Kluchinsky, of Shenandoah; nieces, nephews, cousins; her female cat, Pookie.
A celebration of Mary Beth's life will be held from 3 until 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, at 18 S. Grant St., Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
