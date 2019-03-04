Mary Betz, 103, formerly of Saint Clair, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Seton Manor Nursing Home, Orwigsburg.
Born in Saint Clair, June 10, 1915, she was a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Johns Betz.
She was retired from the former Saint Clair Garment Co. and belonged to ILGWU.
She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church and, before it closed, was the oldest member of St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Betz, and a brother, Anthony Betz.
Surviving are nephews, William Betz Sr. and William Betz Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, from St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. The Rev. William F. Glosser will officiate. Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, Saint Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to http://www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
