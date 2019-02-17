Mary C. Achenbach, 87, of New Tripoli, Pa., passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, Pa.
She was the wife of John A. Achenbach, with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage in October of 2018.
She was born in Boston, Mass., a daughter to the late Manuel and Jeanne Clelland Lopes.
Mary was a 1949 graduate of East Boston High School in Boston, Mass. She then attended The Salvation Army Training College in Bronx, N.Y., where she graduated in 1953. She went on to become an officer at various Salvation Army locations in Maine and Massachusetts. She was also a member of The Salvation Army in Pottsville, Pa.
Mary began her employment as a clerical worker in 1980 at the United Service Co. in New Tripoli, Pa., until her retirement in 1995.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by two daughters, Jean E. Achenbach and Erika M.E. Robinson, both at home; two grandsons, Colby and Chad Witt; one great-granddaughter, Kyra Witt; one brother, John B. Lopes, M.D.; one sister, Eva Lopes, Pottsville, Pa.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Lopes, and a brother, Thomas Lopes.
Mary's private service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Envoy Brad Harris will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name are requested to be made to Pottsville Salvation Army sent to Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway, New Tripoli, PA 18066. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
