Mary C. Clay, 93, formerly of Windsor Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
She was the wife of the late Harold T. Clay, who passed away April 29, 2009.
Born in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late James N. and Susie M. Eidem Schneck.
Mary was a member of Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg. She worked for 23 years as a nurse's aide at Hamburg Center, retiring in 1985. She enjoyed traveling, camping and playing cards.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Lee, Elvin and Charles Schneck; six sisters, Esther Schneck Renninger, Pauline Schneck Morgan, Betty Schneck Mizisko, Ruth Schneck Moyer, Gladys Schneck Kilmer and Hattie Schneck Renninger.
Mary is survived by three sons, Dennis H. Clay, husband of Joyce Merkel, Windsor Township, Terry L. Clay, husband of Dawne Miller, Mohrsville, and Allen R. Clay, husband of Laurie Balatgek, Bern Township; a daughter, Joan M. Clay, wife of Thomas Graeff, Auburn; three grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, James Schneck, Jonestown, Roy Schneck, Lebanon, and Donald Schneck, Schuylkill Haven; one sister, Annie Fessler, Rock.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. Fourth St., Hamburg (Off-street parking in rear). Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Zion's Red Church, 1287 Centre Turnpike, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2019