Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Clay. View Sign

Mary C. Clay, 93, formerly of Windsor Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.



She was the wife of the late Harold T. Clay, who passed away April 29, 2009.



Born in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late James N. and Susie M. Eidem Schneck.



Mary was a member of Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg. She worked for 23 years as a nurse's aide at Hamburg Center, retiring in 1985. She enjoyed traveling, camping and playing cards.



She was predeceased by three brothers, Lee, Elvin and Charles Schneck; six sisters, Esther Schneck Renninger, Pauline Schneck Morgan, Betty Schneck Mizisko, Ruth Schneck Moyer, Gladys Schneck Kilmer and Hattie Schneck Renninger.



Mary is survived by three sons, Dennis H. Clay, husband of Joyce Merkel, Windsor Township, Terry L. Clay, husband of Dawne Miller, Mohrsville, and Allen R. Clay, husband of Laurie Balatgek, Bern Township; a daughter, Joan M. Clay, wife of Thomas Graeff, Auburn; three grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, James Schneck, Jonestown, Roy Schneck, Lebanon, and Donald Schneck, Schuylkill Haven; one sister, Annie Fessler, Rock.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. Fourth St., Hamburg (Off-street parking in rear). Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Zion's Red Church, 1287 Centre Turnpike, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. For online condolences, please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Mary C. Clay, 93, formerly of Windsor Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.She was the wife of the late Harold T. Clay, who passed away April 29, 2009.Born in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late James N. and Susie M. Eidem Schneck.Mary was a member of Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg. She worked for 23 years as a nurse's aide at Hamburg Center, retiring in 1985. She enjoyed traveling, camping and playing cards.She was predeceased by three brothers, Lee, Elvin and Charles Schneck; six sisters, Esther Schneck Renninger, Pauline Schneck Morgan, Betty Schneck Mizisko, Ruth Schneck Moyer, Gladys Schneck Kilmer and Hattie Schneck Renninger.Mary is survived by three sons, Dennis H. Clay, husband of Joyce Merkel, Windsor Township, Terry L. Clay, husband of Dawne Miller, Mohrsville, and Allen R. Clay, husband of Laurie Balatgek, Bern Township; a daughter, Joan M. Clay, wife of Thomas Graeff, Auburn; three grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, James Schneck, Jonestown, Roy Schneck, Lebanon, and Donald Schneck, Schuylkill Haven; one sister, Annie Fessler, Rock.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. Fourth St., Hamburg (Off-street parking in rear). Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Zion's Red Church, 1287 Centre Turnpike, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc

65 S 4Th St

Hamburg , PA 19526

(610) 562-7823 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close