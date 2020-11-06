Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Duffy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Duffy Obituary

Mary C. Duffy, 90, of Minersville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Mary was born March 8, 1930, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Anna (Brennan) and Michael Wallacavage.

She was a member of the former St. Vincent De Paul Church and the current Saint Michael the Archangel Church of the Holy Family Parish, Minersville.

She was formerly employed as a cafeteria worker for Minersville Area School District.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan L. Duffy, and sister, Alice M. Bingaman.

Mary is survived by a son, Phillip J. Duffy and his companion, Heather A. Umholtz; a brother, Michael R., husband of Joyce Wallacavage; grandson, Michael R. Duffy; granddaughters, Lauren C. Duffy and Erin M. Duffy; godson, Michael A. Wallacavage; nieces and nephews.

All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation with calling hours from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Church of the Holy Family Parish with the Rev. Jason F. Stokes officiating. Interment will be in Saint Francis of Assisi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Minersville Little League. Due to COVID-19, all recommended social distancing, mask requirements and public safety guidelines will be followed. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -