Mrs. Mary Catherine Hummel, 81, formerly of RD 3 Pine Grove, died May 27, 2019, in Bon Secours Memorial Hospital, Mechanicsville, Va.
Born July 23, 1937, in Sweet Valley, Mary was a daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret Hamersley.
Her husband, Richard D. Hummel, died in 1981. Mary was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church.
Family members that preceded her in death were brothers, Harry, Delbert, Donald, Clarence Jr. and Sam; sisters, Virginia, Alpharetta and Dolores.
Surviving are her sons, Mr. Douglas A. Hummel, Fleetwood, Mr. Mark H. Hummel, Wyalusing, and Mrs. Debra A. Somers, Petersburg, Va.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mrs. Bernadine Amorosi, Livingston, N.J., Mrs. Lois Phillips, Shickshinny; brother, Gilbert Hamersley, Hunlock Creek.
Funeral services will be held at 3:45 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 2 until 3:45 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove, following the services. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 30, 2019