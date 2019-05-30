Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Hummel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary C. Hummel Obituary
Mrs. Mary Catherine Hummel, 81, formerly of RD 3 Pine Grove, died May 27, 2019, in Bon Secours Memorial Hospital, Mechanicsville, Va.

Born July 23, 1937, in Sweet Valley, Mary was a daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret Hamersley.

Her husband, Richard D. Hummel, died in 1981. Mary was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church.

Family members that preceded her in death were brothers, Harry, Delbert, Donald, Clarence Jr. and Sam; sisters, Virginia, Alpharetta and Dolores.

Surviving are her sons, Mr. Douglas A. Hummel, Fleetwood, Mr. Mark H. Hummel, Wyalusing, and Mrs. Debra A. Somers, Petersburg, Va.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mrs. Bernadine Amorosi, Livingston, N.J., Mrs. Lois Phillips, Shickshinny; brother, Gilbert Hamersley, Hunlock Creek.

Funeral services will be held at 3:45 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 2 until 3:45 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove, following the services. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now