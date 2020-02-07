Home

Mary "Mamie" Christian, formerly of Patriotic Hill, passed away Wednesday evening at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights.

Born in Jacksons, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Mary O'Brien Heiler, and a 1950 graduate of Mahanoy Township High School. She was of Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Tex" Christian; brother, Gerald Heiler; sisters, Anne Deffley and Helen Finneran.

Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl, wife of John Connolly, of Mahanoy City; granddaughter, Alyssa Christian, of Mahanoy City; great-granddaughters, Brooklynn and Avaiah Christian, of Mahanoy City. Also surviving are a sister, Jean, wife of Michael Konidas, of Barnsville; nieces and nephews. Mamie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Christian Burial Service at 11 a.m. Monday at the James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, with Deacon Dave Henniger officiating. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. James P. Haughney Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
