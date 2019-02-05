Mary Diffenderfer, 95, who currently resided in Ann Arbor, Mich., with her daughter and family, passed away Feb. 1, 2019. She previously lived in Frackville.
Mary was born in Frackville, Sept. 23, 1923. She was a daughter of the late Stephen Malinchok and Paraska Lahutsky Malinchok.
She was a 1941 graduate of the former Frackville High School, a 1942 graduate of McCann School of Business and also attended Syracuse and Penn State Universities, taking additional classes in business.
Mary served as the executive secretary for the Chamber of Commerce for 10 years and for the Greater Pottsville Industrial Corp. (GPIDC), which later became SEDCO. She was the executive secretary of SEDCO and SCIDA for 35 years.
She was a lifelong member of Holy Ascension Orthodox Church in Frackville, where she was elected as the first female president of the board of trustees. She also served as secretary and treasurer of the board.
Mary was also an active member of St. Barbara's auxiliary. Mary was a very active member in her county, serving as president of the Schuylkill County Easter Seals, president of the Schuylkill Women in Crisis, president (and secretary) of community relations of the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, president of Schuylkill County Tourist Promotion Agency, secretary of SCIDA, member of RSVP, member of FOCA, member of the Seniors, member of the Auxiliary of Pottsville Hospital and St. Catherine Medical Center Fountain Springs of Ashland, and treasurer for the Board of Directors of Schuylkill Community Action. She also served two years on the Selective Service Board, and was a judge for the Greater Pottsville Winter Carnival.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Malinchok, Andrew Malinchok, Wassyl Malinchak, Nicholas Malinchak and Paul Malinchok; a sister, Ann Steffaro.
Surviving are her daughter, Jean Rosella and her husband, John, from Ann Arbor, Mich.; two granddaughters, Kristin and Kara Rosella. She also leaves several loving nieces and nephews, and loving great-nieces and great-nephews.
An Orthodox funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, 209 S. Lehigh Ave., Frackville. Friends may visit beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Interment is private. Donations may be made to the Silver Club Memory Program in Ann Arbor, Mich., or to Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, in Frackville. Share memories at temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com.
