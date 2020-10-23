Home

Mary "Honey" Drusjack

Mary "Honey" Drusjack Obituary

Mary "Honey" Drusjack, 101, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born June 12,1919, in Middleport, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Petronella Kurey Drusjack.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Francis, George, John and Joseph, and sisters, Anna Zembas, Effie Schneider and Helen McGowan.

Mary is survived by a brother, Harry Drusjack, Aberdeen, N.J.

Funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 23, 2020
