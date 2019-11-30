|
Mary E. Frantz, 85, of Pottsville, died Monday at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born Sept. 13, 1934, in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary Bergan Conville.
She was a 1952 graduate of Minersville High School. She was first employed by the former Schuylkill Trust Co. and continued with its successor banks, including Wells Fargo, until retiring after 40 years of service.
She was a proud and loving member of St. Patrick Church, Pottsville, where she served as a eucharistic minister and worked as a volunteer in the church office, where she could be found counting the weekend collections and preparing them for bank deposit. Her volunteerism extended to Election Day as well, working the polls at the Yorkville Precinct.
She also offered her banking experience to Pottsville Area School District during football and basketball seasons for over 30 years, assisting with ticket sales and gate receipts. She was an avid fan of Notre Dame and Pottsville Area football, and she was especially proud of the accomplishments of the Minersville Area football program, led this season by her grandson, Justin Frantz, as head football coach.
Mary's secret passion was sunbathing at JFK and Minersville community swimming pools and, sometimes, on the roof of her home - always seeking the perfect bronze complexion.
She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Eddie P. Swalm, in 1988; her beloved son, William G. Frantz, in 2014; both siblings, Francis D. Conville, in 1998, and Anna M. Brazinsky, in 2014.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosaline Frantz, of Pottsville; her daughter-in-law, Nancy Frantz, of Minersville; two grandchildren, Justin Frantz (spouse, Lisa), of Minersville, and Megan McCormick (spouse, Ryan), of Downingtown; four great-grandchildren, Payton, Liam and Finley Frantz, of Minersville, and Rolen McCormick, of Downingtown. She is also survived by a nephew, Mark Brazinsky (spouse, Kathy); two nieces, Anne Kelly (spouse, Jim) and Jane Antonelli (spouse, William); a great-niece, Katie Kelly; a great-nephew, Brice Brazinsky; her faithful canine, Lucy.
The family will accept visitors from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Chapel of St. Patrick Church, 401 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the charity of the giver's choice. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019