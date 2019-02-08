Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary E. Klosinski Guld, 86, of Orwigsburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, peacefully at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.



Mary was born in Pottsville, Dec. 1, 1932, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Kepko and Frank Klosinski.



She was the wife of George J. Guld.



Mary was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, St. Helena Roman Catholic Church, Philadelphia, Albrightsville Fire Company and Tweedle Needle Sewing Club. She enjoyed bike riding and ice skating.



Mary studied at St. Agnes School of Nursing, where she eventually became a registered nurse. She was employed as a registered nurse at Saint Agnes Hospital, Philadelphia.



Mary is survived by a daughter, Mary L. Guld, of Montgomery County; two sons, George M. Guld, husband of Cecilia, of Bucks County; and Thomas J. Guld, husband of Pamela, of Delaware County. Mary is also survived by two sisters, Agnes Gallen and Susan Klosinski; three brothers, Frank Klosinski, Edward Klosinski and Steven Klosinski; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. William Handges officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Please include "In Memory of Mary Guld" on the memo line.



24 East Main Street

Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972

