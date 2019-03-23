Mary E. McCarthy, 98, formerly of Gordon, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, Mount Carmel Township.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. McCarthy.
Born in Gordon, June 21, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Nathan Whitfield and Emma Edith Helwig Gable.
Mary was a member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Gordon.
Preceding her in death was brothers and sisters, Whitfield Mercene Gable, Leonard Eugene Gable, Belva Lenore Gable Zimmerman, Margaret Elizabeth Gable Hubler, Mary Ellen Gable McCarthy, Edith Irene Gable Koch and Elise Caroline Gable Hess.
Surviving are nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at noon Wednesday, March 27, at Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs, with Susan Hocking, C.S.M., officiating. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com or Facebook @heizenrothfamilyfuneralhomes.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 23, 2019