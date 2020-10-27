Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Mary E. Muldowney Obituary

Mary E. Muldowney, 99, of Pottsville, passed away on Sunday at Schuylkill Center.

Born in Saint Clair, on May 7, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary McCool Bauer. She attended St. Boniface School in Saint Clair.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 62 years, Joseph F. Muldowney, in 2007; five siblings, William Bauer, Edward Bauer, Charles Bauer, Joseph Bauer and Sister (Dolores) Leonore, S.S.J.

Mary is survived by two sons, Joseph Muldowney (spouse, Christina), Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Kevin Muldowney (spouse, Tammy), Schuylkill Haven; six grandchildren, Kelly, Megan and Logan Muldowney, Nicole Muldowney, Joshua and Courtney Muldowney; five step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Conway, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Attendees are expected to follow CDC guidelines. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
