Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Wagner Obituary
Mary E. (Doyle) Wagner, beloved wife of the late Charles R. "Charlie" Wagner, of Rolling Mill Ave., Tamaqua, passed away Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019, at St. Luke's University Hospital Bethlehem at the age of 92.

Mary was a resident of New Philadelphia with her family. She attended grade school and graduated from Holy Family Parish School (Holy Cross). She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Walinski) Doyle.

She was predeceased by sisters, Lt. Cmdr. Margaret Doyle and Elizabeth Doyle; brothers, Edward and Joseph Doyle.

Nieces and a nephew survive her.

Devoted to her church, St. John XXIII R.C.C., Tamaqua, she was an active member of the Rosary Society and Ss. Peter & Paul Ladies Auxiliary.

Mary and Charlie cared for his mother, Florence, for many years.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. (570) 668-2550. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. John XXIII R.C.C., 301 Pine St.Tamaqua, PA 18252. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Memorials in her name may be sent to St. John XXIII R.C.C., 301 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, or Holy Cross, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Mary may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now