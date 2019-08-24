|
Mary E. (Doyle) Wagner, beloved wife of the late Charles R. "Charlie" Wagner, of Rolling Mill Ave., Tamaqua, passed away Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019, at St. Luke's University Hospital Bethlehem at the age of 92.
Mary was a resident of New Philadelphia with her family. She attended grade school and graduated from Holy Family Parish School (Holy Cross). She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Walinski) Doyle.
She was predeceased by sisters, Lt. Cmdr. Margaret Doyle and Elizabeth Doyle; brothers, Edward and Joseph Doyle.
Nieces and a nephew survive her.
Devoted to her church, St. John XXIII R.C.C., Tamaqua, she was an active member of the Rosary Society and Ss. Peter & Paul Ladies Auxiliary.
Mary and Charlie cared for his mother, Florence, for many years.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. (570) 668-2550. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. John XXIII R.C.C., 301 Pine St.Tamaqua, PA 18252. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Memorials in her name may be sent to St. John XXIII R.C.C., 301 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, or Holy Cross, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Mary may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
