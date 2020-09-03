Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Young Obituary

Mary E. Young, 91, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Born June 10, 1929, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Bertha (Frantz) and William Lowthert.

Mary is survived by her children, Peggy Feger, Russell W., Robert J., Mark E. and Eileen M. Young; grandchildren; great-grandchildren.

Services will be held privately. Visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -