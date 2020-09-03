|
Mary E. Young, 91, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Born June 10, 1929, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Bertha (Frantz) and William Lowthert.
Mary is survived by her children, Peggy Feger, Russell W., Robert J., Mark E. and Eileen M. Young; grandchildren; great-grandchildren.
Services will be held privately. Visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 3, 2020