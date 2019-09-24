|
On Monday morning, Sept. 23, 2019, Mary Eileen (Beck) Reichwein, of Fountain Springs, passed away surrounded by her family. Mary was 91 years old.
Born Aug. 16, 1928, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Schuler) Beck.
She attended St. Mauritius Grade School and was a 1946 graduate of Ashland High School, where she was known to her classmates as "Becky." She was voted best all-around athlete, captain of the cheerleaders and completed 12 years of school with perfect attendance!
On June 16, 1951, Eileen married James Reichwein, of Fountain Springs, where they lived and raised their family and operated Reichwein's Dairy Farms for many years. The farm was a wonderful place that everyone loved and where family and friends gathered. Eileen worked for many years at the Ashland Knitting Mill and enjoyed many years of retirement.
Eileen was a member of the former St. Mauritius Catholic Church, now St. Charles Borromeo, and was a devout Catholic. Eileen was a very loving person, a great daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt and friend who was very patient, calm and kind. She loved her husband and family, was most proud of her three grandchildren, Rebecca, T.J. and Logan.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her beloved husband, James, in April of 2000; siblings, Helen Rice, Joseph Beck, Charles Beck and Dorothy Catizone; an infant grandson, Ellis James Paul, in October 1989.
She is survived by her four daughters and their families, Anne Reichwein Paul and her husband, Ellis, and their daughter, Rebecca; Barbara Reichwein Malinowski and her husband, Dr. Alfred J.; Eileen Reichwein Matern and her husband, Thomas "Todd" Matern, and their son, Thomas "T.J."; Susan Reichwein Bell and her son, Logan. She is also survived by her brother, John "Jack" Beck and his wife, Sandra; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. ?The family requests that anyone wishing to remember Mary Eileen with expressions of sympathy can do so by saying a prayer for her today for a life well lived. Also, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eileen's memory to . To leave online condolences, visit www.kullfuneral.com. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor.
