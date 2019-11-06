|
Mary Eleanor Smith died at 84 years old on her birthday, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Farnsworth) Wall.
She was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School and worked in transportation for Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29. Mary enjoyed shopping and cooking for her family, friends and neighbors.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Cletus T. Smith; son, Randy Smith; grandson, Tyler Smith; six brothers, William, Thomas "Yock," George, Robert, David and Daniel; four sisters, Elizabeth "Bette" Reed, Evelyn Bitting, Hilda Ashfield and Jean Zimmerman.
She is survived by a son, Gary Smith, of Mahanoy City; two brothers, Donald Wall, of Frackville, and John "Jack" Wall, of Las Vegas; two granddaughters, Lacey (Smith) Arena and Gabrielle Smith; three great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Levi and Kaylee; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. The Rev. Robert Adams will officiate. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 6, 2019