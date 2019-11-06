Home

POWERED BY

Services
David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eleanor Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Eleanor Smith Obituary
Mary Eleanor Smith died at 84 years old on her birthday, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Farnsworth) Wall.

She was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School and worked in transportation for Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29. Mary enjoyed shopping and cooking for her family, friends and neighbors.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Cletus T. Smith; son, Randy Smith; grandson, Tyler Smith; six brothers, William, Thomas "Yock," George, Robert, David and Daniel; four sisters, Elizabeth "Bette" Reed, Evelyn Bitting, Hilda Ashfield and Jean Zimmerman.

She is survived by a son, Gary Smith, of Mahanoy City; two brothers, Donald Wall, of Frackville, and John "Jack" Wall, of Las Vegas; two granddaughters, Lacey (Smith) Arena and Gabrielle Smith; three great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Levi and Kaylee; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. The Rev. Robert Adams will officiate. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -