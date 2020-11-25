Home

Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
Mary Kalovcak
Mary Elizabeth Kalovcak Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Kalovcak, 87, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Schuylkill Center.

Mary was born Sept. 10, 1933, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Mary (Gogno) Frankenstein and William Frankenstein.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Minersville.

Mary graduated from the former Pottsville Catholic High School.

She was the wife of the late Michael Joseph Kalovcak.

She was preceded in death by a son, Michael, and a sister, Yvonne Pryce.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Colleen, wife of Mark Fleagle, of Schuylkill Haven, and Paulette, wife of Mark Kochkodin, of N.J.; two sons, David and companion, Michelle Hueston, of Pottsville, Robert Kalovcak, of Pottsville; by a brother, Francis Frankenstein, of Minersville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 25, 2020
