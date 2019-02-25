Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Brown. View Sign

Mary Ellen Brown, 87, formerly of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Saturday with her family close by.



Born April 14, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Flora Boyer.



Mary Ellen was a graduate of Ashland High School.



She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pottsville, where she often volunteered.



Mary Ellen worked in Harrisburg at the Treasury Department prior to raising her family. After raising her family, she went back to work at the Pottsville Area High School, where she was beloved by both staff and students alike.



Mary Ellen loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time in her garden. She was also a lover of her many feline companions.



In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Pete" Brown, who passed away in 1991, along with their son, Kurt Brown, who passed away in 2008, as well as several siblings.



Mary Ellen is survived by her daughters, Dr. Kim (Brown) Even, wife of Ralph Even of Blue Bell and Kay Coskey, wife of Dr. Larry Coskey of Burlingame, Calif.; a daughter-in-law, Judy Smulktis Brown; her sister, Shirley Boyer of Redondo Beach, Calif.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews.



Mary Ellen and her family were grateful for the wonderful care she had received while at Regina Nursing Home in Norristown.



Services are private at the convenience of the family. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with the services. Donations can be made in Mary Ellen's memory to St. John Lutheran Church, 1802 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422, or a . Memories and condolences can be shared at



